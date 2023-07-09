Vice President of Cuba Meets with US Academics to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Challenges

Vice President of Cuba Meets with American Journalist and Academics from the United States

HAVANA – The Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, had a fruitful meeting today with the American journalist DeWayne Wickham and other prominent academic personalities from the United States at the historic Palace of the Revolution. The meeting aimed to further strengthen relations between the two nations and discuss the impact of the United States‘ blockade on Cuba.

Expressing his gratitude, Valdés Mesa acknowledged the visitors’ efforts in improving relations between the two countries and in advocating for the elimination of the long-standing blockade imposed by the United States. In accordance with the national television report, the Cuban vice president elaborated on the ongoing structural changes being implemented in Cuba since the approval of the Constitution of the Republic in 2019.

During the meeting, Valdés Mesa also highlighted the multifaceted challenges Cuba currently faces, including the tightening of the US blockade, the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economic crisis, and the consequences of climate change. He further elucidated the actions taken by the Cuban Government to overcome these obstacles and emphasized that the economic, commercial, and financial blockade remains the primary hindrance to Cuba’s development.

In response, Wickham expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received on the island, not just from government authorities but also from all the places he visited. Recognizing Wickham’s valuable contributions, the Cuban Government bestowed upon the American journalist the esteemed title of Visiting Professor at the renowned University of Havana.

Wickham, a distinguished journalist, academic, and author, has had his works widely published in multiple media outlets in the United States. This visit marks a continuation of his longstanding involvement with Cuba, as he first traveled to the island in 1999. Since then, he has been instrumental in organizing trips for students and journalists from the United States, enabling them to gain firsthand experience and understand the Cuban reality.

The meeting between Valdés Mesa, Wickham, and other American academics serves as a testament to the importance of maintaining open channels of communication and fostering dialogue between Cuba and the United States. As both nations aim to find common ground and build bridges of understanding, such exchanges contribute to a more nuanced perspective on the complex dynamics between the two countries.

(With information from Prensa Latina)

