Vice President of Taiwan will attend the inauguration of Santiago Peña

The president-elect of Paraguay concluded on Saturday (15) a five-day visit to Taiwan that included a visit to William Lai.

Taiwan announced this Monday (17) that the vice president of that Asian country, William Lai, will attend the inauguration of the new president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, on August 15. The future Paraguayan president concluded a visit to Taiwan during which he promised to be “at Taiwan’s side” for the five years of his term.

Lai will lead a delegation next month that will travel to Asunción for the inauguration of Santiago Peña “to show the importance that Taiwan attaches to its diplomatic relations with Paraguay,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui.

Recent trips to the United States by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and her Vice President William Lai have infuriated China, which opposes any move that would give Taiwan international legitimacy.

The vice foreign minister ruled out possible military exercises by China in response to the visit of Taiwanese leaders to the United States.

“Taiwanese vice presidents have transited the United States ten times before. There is no reason for any unnecessary harassment,” said Alexander Yui.

For his part, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, warned China on Monday not to take any action taking advantage of Lai’s planned stopover in the United States.

“There is no reason for the PRC to use this transit as a pretext for provocative action,” Blinken said, referring to China.

In April, the Chinese military held three days of military exercises near Taiwan after Tsai met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, US, on his way home from a visit to two Central American allies.