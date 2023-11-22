Vice President Ulloa strengthens ties of friendship and cooperation with Japan

This day, the Vice President of the Republic, Félix Ulloa, held an important meeting with the Japanese ambassador to El Salvador, Ariyoshi Katsuhide, with the aim of strengthening ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation before the end of the official’s diplomatic mission. Japanese in the country.

During the meeting, Ulloa thanked the support received by the Japanese representation in the country, highlighting mutual collaboration initiatives such as: the development of the Regional Master Plan for Mobility and Logistics 2035.

On the other hand, the Salvadoran official highlighted the new climate of security and development of the country in various matters, also exposing the importance of the Territorial Control Plan.

In this context, Ambassador Katsuhide expressed his satisfaction with the strengthening of diplomatic relations during his mission in El Salvador, emphasizing the achievements obtained through various projects.

To end the meeting, Vice President Ulloa presented the Japanese ambassador with a statue of the First President of the Federal Republic of Central America, Mr. Manuel José Arce, as a symbol of friendship between both nations.

The Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, Mr. Félix Ulloa Jr. (@fulloa51) met with the Ambassador of Japan in our country, Mr. Ariyoshi Katsuhide with the objective of discussing the progress in strengthening bilateral friendship and collaboration during the… pic.twitter.com/Db0pOFMi66 — ESA Vice Presidency (@VCpresidenciaSV) November 21, 2023

