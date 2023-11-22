Home » Vice President Ulloa strengthens ties of friendship and cooperation with Japan
News

Vice President Ulloa strengthens ties of friendship and cooperation with Japan

by admin
Vice President Ulloa strengthens ties of friendship and cooperation with Japan

This day, the Vice President of the Republic, Félix Ulloa, held an important meeting with the Japanese ambassador to El Salvador, Ariyoshi Katsuhide, with the aim of strengthening ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation before the end of the official’s diplomatic mission. Japanese in the country.

During the meeting, Ulloa thanked the support received by the Japanese representation in the country, highlighting mutual collaboration initiatives such as: the development of the Regional Master Plan for Mobility and Logistics 2035.

On the other hand, the Salvadoran official highlighted the new climate of security and development of the country in various matters, also exposing the importance of the Territorial Control Plan.

In this context, Ambassador Katsuhide expressed his satisfaction with the strengthening of diplomatic relations during his mission in El Salvador, emphasizing the achievements obtained through various projects.

To end the meeting, Vice President Ulloa presented the Japanese ambassador with a statue of the First President of the Federal Republic of Central America, Mr. Manuel José Arce, as a symbol of friendship between both nations.

See also  Kaleidoscope | The New Century

You may also like

State Sports General Administration: The “14th Winter” vividly...

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Macron doesn’t rule out troops for...

Nuevas Ideas and FMLN closed their campaign ahead...

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters on the streets against...

Older applicants who are entitled to a subsidy...

Vallenato Festival already has the first registered

The coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei...

Carinthia is experiencing the warmest February in recorded...

A magical Modric rescues Madrid with a great...

The video went viral on networks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy