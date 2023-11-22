Home » Miami woman accused of trying to set truck on fire and assault police officer
Miami woman accused of trying to set truck on fire and assault police officer

Miami woman accused of trying to set truck on fire and assault police officer

Miami Woman Arrested After Attempting to Set Truck on Fire, Assaulting Officer

A Miami woman, Miranda Ehren Graham, 46, is facing multiple charges after Miami-Dade police accused her of trying to set another woman’s truck on fire and kicking an officer in the groin multiple times while she was being arrested.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday at the Dadeland South Metrorail Station, located at 9150 S. Dadeland Boulevard, after police received a call about a violent dispute between two women.

According to authorities, Graham was accused of lighting a cigarette and placing it in the gas tank of another woman’s Dodge Ram pickup truck at a Shell gas station. Minutes later, she allegedly attempted to enter a nearby liquor store by kicking in the door.

When police arrived, Graham fled on foot towards the busway, but was quickly located by an officer. As they attempted to place her under arrest, Graham began kicking and punching the officer in the groin area, according to the arrest report.

After a struggle, Graham was eventually restrained and placed in the back seat of a police vehicle with leg restraints. However, while in the back seat, she allegedly spit on another officer.

Graham did not suffer any injuries during the incident and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she is being held on $21,000 bail.

Jail records show that she faces multiple charges, including three counts of assault on a police or corrections officer, two counts of resisting an officer with violence, one count of resisting arrest without violence, and criminal mischief.

The woman whose truck was targeted by Graham has not been identified, and it is unclear what may have prompted the alleged attack.

Graham’s court date has not been announced.

