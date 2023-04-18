Victims of rains in Bosconia demand decent housing

Nearly 120 families affected by the victims of the Bosconia municipality, carried out a peaceful march yesterday morning, to demand that the Municipal Council fulfill the right to enjoy decent housing.

José Romero, president of the community action board of the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood, said that one of the sectors that suffered the impact of the winter wave where many families who are out in the open lost their homes and “today we carry out the peaceful march because there is a group of councilors who oppose the project and we want to unite so that the project is viable and those people who lost their homes can have their families under one roof”, he pointed out.

In this sense, he indicated: “Today we demand that the rights to life, health, housing be fulfilled; Here we are representatives of the Nueva Esperanza, San Martín, and Brisa del Norte neighborhoods, among others.”

The winter wave is coming and families are afraid of suffering again from the inclement rains, after arguing that the Municipal Council of Bosconia did not approve the housing project for the benefit of the community.

Faced with this situation, the municipal administration of Bosconia views with concern the blockade of the housing project presented by mayor Edulfo Villar Estrada by a group of councilors, who have sunk it on several occasions.

For the fourth time, the housing project for the victims who lost their homes on October 23, 2022, collapses. Given this situation, their dreams of having a home are obstructed by some members of the corporation.

Mayor Edulfo Villar reiterated that the project is stalled by the third commission of the Municipal Council, alleging that the land that the Municipality aspires to buy for the housing project does not have capacity for the sewage system of the people who would be located there.

However, the president assured that the feasibility project for the installation of public services was also presented, so there are no excuses for not approving the project that those affected await with great hope.

