Victims Unit delivered more than 16,000 million in compensation in Cesar and La Guajira

The Cesar – La Guajira territorial directorate of the Victims Unit delivered compensation for 16,851,042,491 pesos to 931 victims from the two departments during the month of September.

These deliveries were divided into several municipalities of the two departments, delivering in La Guajira 266 letters of compensation for a total value of 4,453,464,322 pesos to victims from Fonseca, Maicao, Manaure, San Juan del Cesar, Urumita and the capital, Riohacha.

Meanwhile, in Cesar, 12,307,578,169 pesos in compensation were delivered to 665 victims from the municipalities of Aguachica, Chimichagua, Tamalameque, La Gloria, Codazzi, Becerril, La Jagua de Ibirico, Astrea, Bosconia, El Copey, Chiriguaná, Pailitas, Manaure, Pelaya, San Diego in Valledupar.

Precisely in Valledupar, the last ceremony to deliver compensation took place last Wednesday, September 27. In this space, 434 victims gathered to receive their compensation letter. This group reached the figure of 8,035,513,157 pesos.

The Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, the Ombudsman’s Office, SENA, the Attorney General’s Office, the Rural Development Agency, the Land Restitution Unit and the Departmental Health Secretariat of Cesar participated in this meeting.

These entities presented their institutional offer for the victims, while the Victims Unit teams emphasized the adequate investment of resources and the anti-fraud campaign carried out by the entity to avoid scams through intermediaries, reiterating that all procedures They are free and direct with the entity, without cost and without procedures.

“We called these sessions during this month and we feel that they were very successful, there was massive attendance. We noticed the great satisfaction of the victims, especially because they waited for many years and receive it with a lot of hope,” said the director of the Cesar-La Guajira Victims Unit, Mario Ríos Oñate.

And he added: “This month we delivered more than 16,000 million pesos in compensation in the Cesar – La Guajira territorial address. We know that money does not repair all the pain of victims. We hope that in some way this helps to compensate in some way for the suffering of the country’s victims and we carry a message of transformation in their lives.

And he ended his speech by sending a message to the victims who are still waiting for their compensation: “We tell you not to lose hope. We in the Unit, from our general director, Patricia Tobón Yagarí, continue working to advance in the comprehensive reparation of victims throughout the country.”

