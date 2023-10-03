Serie A, Fiorentina-Cagliari 3-0 – Football

By beating Cagliari 3-0, Fiorentina takes Juventus and Napoli on 14 in the standings, in third place. It was all easy for the Viola team who, in front of the national coach Luciano Spalletti, practically closed the game in the first half with the opening goal from the usual Nico Gonzalez and shortly after Dossena’s own goal from a shot from Kayode, while the hat-trick it arrived in the last minute of injury time with Nzola, his first goal in the purple shirt.

Another knockout for the Sardinian team in a championship that doesn’t take off and still sees them last with 2 points. Vincenzo Italiano has changed again compared to the drawn away game in Frosinone: Beltran as an attacking midfielder initially preferred to Nzola, Brekalo in the trio behind the Argentine center forward together with the very confirmed Gonzalez and Bonvantura, baby Kayode as a right back in his first start at Franchi, Parisi left for the injured Biraghi, in the middle trust to Arthur and Duncan. Claudio Ranieri, highly applauded upon entering the pitch by his former fans, lined up Cagliari in a mirror image to the Viola: same formation, four-man defense and only one striker (Petagna) supported by Zappa, Shomurodov and Nandez, while Luvumbo, not at better, he started on the bench.

Ready to go and the home team passed immediately with the usual Nico Gonzalez who took advantage of a defensive mix-up to score the fourth goal of the championship, the sixth including the Conference preliminaries. The Sardinian team soon had a sensational opportunity to equalize, thanks to a wrong back pass by Milenkovic which triggered Nandez, his shot (weak) was swept away on the line by Kayode. The danger led Fiorentina (73.5% of ball possession in the first 15 minutes) to attack again: Gonzalez was still dangerous, but the second goal came with a clumsy own goal by Dossena on a tense and low ball kicked by the unleashed Kayode . Viola goes ahead with merit and protests with referee Di Bello for a contact in the Wieteska-Gonzalez area.

For Cagliari only one attempt, before the break, with Shomurodov, then replaced with Oristanio. At the start of the second half Ranieri also brought on Prati for Deiola and thanks to a moment of relaxation from the opponents his Cagliari took a little courage and came close to scoring with Petagna who in the 18th minute, on the verge of offside, hit the crossbar with a lob. Italiano’s response was not long in coming and also thinking about Thursday’s Conference match against Ferecnavos he removed Gonzalez and Bonaventura among others, in the last quarter of an hour Ranieri also played the Pavoletti card (Petagna out) but it was Fiorentina who came very close to scoring a trio, finding him in full recovery, on the counterattack, with Nzola taking over from Beltran shortly before and acclaimed by the Viola people. As for Ranieri, at the moment his position does not seem to be in the balance even if the coaches always depend on the results.

