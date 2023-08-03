Video: Attempted robbery ended in a fight with a machete in Bogotá

From GTA to Bogotá: the cases that portray insecurity in the capital

The insecurity in Bogota It has progressively escalated to be the main concern of the inhabitants of the country’s capital. The constant robberies, already part of the rolo panorama, have ceased to exist only in the darkness of the night to take place in broad daylight and on main avenues.

One of the most striking cases was that of the seventh avenue with 94 on June 29 at noon. Two men stole a motorcycle and, with firearms drawn, intimidated several of the drivers who were moving south. One of the private vehicle drivers was shot and is recovering.

The striking thing about the scene, recorded from mobile phones by citizens who had a good vantage point, is similar to that of any edition of the famous video game franchise. Grand Theft Auto: armed robbery, shots at the slightest resistance and criminals getting passengers or drivers out of vehicles, all in order to stay with the cars and flee from the police.

What does Claudia Lopez say?

The mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, gave a speech at the transfer of command to the new commander of the Bogotá Police, Sandra Hernández. However, far from being this ceremony full of praise and grandiloquence in favor of the institution, the mayor of the capital dispatched himself against an alleged lack of inefficiency and, in addition, sent a powerful message to President Gustavo Petro:

Mr. President, we are besieged by robbery, by robbery. What happened yesterday in the city of Bogotá in the middle of Carrera 7th with Calle 100, next to the facilities of the Public Force, that it takes more than 15 minutes to arrive at a robbery, and a couple of criminals can put on ruana la Carrera 7ma is simply inadmissible.

Likewise, he criticized the way in which the public forces have been arranged in the city to deal with emergency situations such as the one registered on June 29 in the northeast of the Colombian capital:

He said that “they do not sympathize with the 650,000 million pesos of investment that we Bogotanos have given to the National Police in Bogotá. It is not in keeping with the respect, the appreciation, the concrete support that we Bogotanos have given to the Police in Bogotá”.

