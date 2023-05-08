Villalba formalized his candidacy for the Governor of Huila

The former governor of Huila and former senator, Rodrigo Villalba Mosquera, officially announced his candidacy for the Governor of Huila in the upcoming regional elections.

Villalba Mosquera made the announcement at a press conference on Monday morning, where he shared his plans and vision for leading the department.

With an outstanding political career, the lawyer from the Universidad Libre de Colombia with a specialization in Administrative Law and Political Science, has excelled in various public positions at the national and regional level. Villalba Mosquera was popularly elected as Governor of Huila for the period 2004-2007 and was Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development from August 1999 to August 2002.

In addition, the former senator has extensive legislative experience, being a senator of the Republic. He also held the general management of the Colombian Institute of Agrarian Reform, INCORA, between 1998 and 1999.

During the conference, Villalba Mosquera shared his vision to lead Huila, highlighting the importance of listening to the people: “starting today we are going to build the government proposal with the people, with the unions with the active forces, with the sectors social, union, political, with everyone looking for an inclusive pluralistic regional unit”, highlighted the now aspirant.

He added that as a liberal “I believe in the values ​​of freedom, in democratic values. I am a fan of the 91 constitution, that of the rights that allows us a more pluralistic and inclusive society”.

Villalba stressed that his candidacy will not be based on signatures and that he will seek a great coalition where he will also seek the endorsement of the Liberal Party, taking into account that “this campaign is not from the Liberal Party, it is an open, pluralistic and inclusive campaign.”