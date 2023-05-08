Juventus, torque on Timber mode?

Jurrien Timber back in fashion for the defense of Juventus. The Dutchman could be put on the market at a sale price in the summer due to Ajax’s bad season. With the team at risk of not qualifying for the next Champions League and experiencing an important technical crisis, some valuable pieces will end up on the market. Among these there is also the central player who has not experienced a glittering season. Its market value has plummeted due to a few blunders too many, but it remains a 2001 class with plenty of room to grow. His name has entered a list of possible targets for next season. Let’s take a look at the players seen in this phase.

Arthur alla Juventus: 100%

Arthur has announced that it will return to Juventus at the end of the season. The news had been in the air for some time, given that the Brazilian also proved to be a mysterious object at Liverpool. In an interview with Goal.com, the Brazilian has admitted that he will return to black and white because he still has two years on his contract. However, it is known that it is not part of the management’s plans, which will also try to place him in the next transfer window. The player did not hide in the interview that he would like to return to Spain, therefore the bianconeri are expecting an offer from some La Liga club.

Frattesi to Juventus: 45%

With Rabiot further and further away, the Juventus insists on David Frattesi. The Italian is the player who likes the most for the inside role next season. The Biaconeros are aware of the difficulties in reaching this goal and for this reason they have been working on this negotiation for some time. The latest idea leads to the inclusion of a counterpart chosen between Nicolussi Caviglia, Barbieri and Ranocchia as well as a cash part. The negotiation promises to be complex, but there is trust in the environment.

Maehle to Juventus: 35%

The Juventus for the band it continues to keep the track that leads to Maehle. The Atalanta winger has long been appreciated for his ability to play on both flanks and an attempt was already made in January. For Gasperini, the Dane is not untouchable and his value is around 15 million euros. For this reason, the company has never lost sight of this track. Maehle is a player who has good international experience and would be very useful to Allegri.

Timber all Juventus: 15%

The Juventus get interested in again Jurrien Timber. Last summer, the evaluation of the centre-back was around 50 million, but now it has definitely dropped also due to the bad season played by the Lancieri. In the summer, the class of 2001 could leave for about 25 million euros. The bianconeri have been on the trail of the centre-back for some time and in the summer they could make an attempt to bring him to Turin. It’s no mystery that the Bianconeri need a defender for next season and Timber, due to his age and characteristics, could be the perfect reinforcement.

Greenwood to Juventus: 15%

According to Sun would be very interested in Nathan Greenwood. Milan also likes the Englishman and will leave Manchester United in the summer. The management would have already started contacts with the player who is destined to leave United in the summer. Greenwood has been at the center of judicial events that have blocked his career, but now he is ready to get back on track and does not rule out a foreign adventure.

David Luciani