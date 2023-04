In the first quarter of 2023, Villeroy & Boch recorded a drop in sales of EUR 19.2 million to EUR 229.3 million. This is “particularly due to the weak development in Germany,” the company said on Tuesday. In the first three months of the year, the order backlog increased by EUR 5.7 million to EUR 143 million compared to the end of 2022.

The Villeroy & Boch share is currently trading at a minus of -6,88 % and a rate of 20.30EUR traded.