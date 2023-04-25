Home » Women’s national team: Lisa Thomaidi’s new national basketball coach
Sports

Women’s national team: Lisa Thomaidi’s new national basketball coach

by admin
Women’s national team: Lisa Thomaidi’s new national basketball coach

Status: 04/25/2023 11:59 am

The German basketball players will be back at a European Championship for the first time this summer. And with a new trainer who has a lot of experience.

Lisa Thomaidis is the new national basketball coach of the German women’s national team. The 50-year-old Canadian succeeds Walt Hopkins, who announced his departure for personal reasons after successfully qualifying for the European Championship.

“We at the DBB have made it our mission to promote female basketball more strongly in the coming years. The commitment of Lisa Thomaidis fits this plan perfectly.”said DBB President Ingo Weiss. “Lisa embodies absolute world class and convinced us very quickly.”

First use at the European Championships in Slovenia

Thomaidis was the coach of the Canadian national team for many years. The Canadian will now look after the German team for the first time at the European Championships in Slovenia from June 15th to 25th. Under Hopkins, Germany had qualified for a European Championship for the first time in twelve years. After the European Championship, a long-term cooperation with Thomaidis should be discussed.

See also  The number of people in the National Football Association of Japan does not exceed 60, and about half of the local assistants cannot accompany the team on the expedition

You may also like

Potenza-Catanzaro: the future, the most important match

Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won the National Table Tennis...

3rd league: “This case is unique” – horror...

Trabocchi cycle path | Itinerary and things to...

Yausye Officially Releases 2023 Spring/Summer Season4 Collection Lookbook

Ironman – Kat Matthews: Emotional comeback 219 days...

Our response has been great

FC Barcelona secures 1.45 billion euros for stadium...

Disqualified Serie A, the decisions of the sports...

Italian media:Chelsea plans to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy