Women’s national team: Lisa Thomaidi’s new national basketball coach

The German basketball players will be back at a European Championship for the first time this summer. And with a new trainer who has a lot of experience.

Lisa Thomaidis is the new national basketball coach of the German women’s national team. The 50-year-old Canadian succeeds Walt Hopkins, who announced his departure for personal reasons after successfully qualifying for the European Championship.

“We at the DBB have made it our mission to promote female basketball more strongly in the coming years. The commitment of Lisa Thomaidis fits this plan perfectly.” said DBB President Ingo Weiss. “Lisa embodies absolute world class and convinced us very quickly.”

First use at the European Championships in Slovenia

Thomaidis was the coach of the Canadian national team for many years. The Canadian will now look after the German team for the first time at the European Championships in Slovenia from June 15th to 25th. Under Hopkins, Germany had qualified for a European Championship for the first time in twelve years. After the European Championship, a long-term cooperation with Thomaidis should be discussed.