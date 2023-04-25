PJ Harvey confirms his tenth studio album

Seven years after their ninth album, “The Hope Six Demolition Project” singer, songwriter and poet PJ Harvey has announced his return to the music scene with a tenth album that he has already completed and for which he has reunited with his former collaborators John Parish y Flood . In this regard, Harvey notes: “I was recently in the studio with John Parish and Flood, my closest musical partners for almost thirty years. This is a celebration of your masterful work with me. I am very grateful. Thank you John. Thank you Flood. I love you to both”.

In announcing this new project in her musical career, the singer has also shared a playlist that can be found on her Spotify account under the name: “PJ Harvey, John Parish And Flood”with just over thirty-nine minutes and eleven songs in which we can find “To Bring You My Love”, “I Think I’m A Mother”, “Dear Darkness”, “Written On The Forehead” and “The Orange Monkey”, PJ Harvey gives a sample of his work next to the musicians and producers. In addition to the playlist, Harvey He also shared two studio clips through his official accounts, which are filmed, directed and edited by the musical artist Steve Gullick.