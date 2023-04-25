Julian Zietlow’s drug use: That’s what Rocka Nutrition says about it

Julian Zietlow was considered a model influencer. picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

Julian Zietlow is an influencer and fitness entrepreneur. Among other things, he founded and grew the supplement company Rocka. A few months ago, however, he retired from social media. Now he lives in Thailand and works to find himself. According to their own statement, this also includes the use of drugs. How is Rocka Nutrition going without him? The company informs us that it is now managed by authorized signatories. “We expressly distance ourselves from any drug use,” said a member of management.

Julian Zietlow was one of the most successful fitness influencers in Germany. 165,000 people follow him on Instagram. Another 220,000 subscribers are added to YouTube. In the past he has posted training videos and vlogs from his everyday life as a fitness coach on his channel. One of his offspring was the scandalous influencer Ron Bielecki, whom he discovered as a young talent and built up over the years. Zietlow later founded several companies. One of them: Rocka Nutrition, a dietary supplement manufacturer based in Berlin.





Who is Julian Zietlow?





Julian Zietlow is a German fitness influencer, personal trainer and entrepreneur. The 38-year-old is best known for the video platform YouTube, on which he has been sharing fitness tips, nutritional advice and training plans for twelve years. One of his most well-known successes is the ten-week online training program “Bearing Billing”, which Zietlow established in the mid-2010s. Together with his wife Alina Schulte im Hoff, Zietlow has now founded various companies. In addition to training plans, the couple also sells fashion and nutritional supplements. See also Meloni: "Strategic partnership". Full understanding with the Spanish Sanchez In 2021 Zietlow announced on YouTube that he was “spiritually awakened”. Since then he has repeatedly discussed on his channels that he is experimenting with drugs such as LSD. At the same time, Zietlow gradually posted less and less content – ​​until he posted his last post on Instagram in August 2022.

In the past few months, however, Zietlow has been quiet. He withdrew from social media for months. The center of his life is now in Thailand. There he had, he said in 2022 in a Podcaststarted with microdosing – i.e. taking drugs in small amounts.

Zietlow’s goal: to find his “higher self”. In the course of this self-discovery, the relationship with his wife, Alina Schulte im Hoff, also broke up. The two have been together for 18 years and have two children together. His wife announced the separation on Instagram.

Media reports on drug use

In the past few days, the “Bild” and the Swiss “Blick” have reported on Zietlow’s drug use. The influencer then announced a statement that was still pending when the article was published.

Entrepreneur Julian Zietlow with his wife Alina Schulte in Hoff.

This is how things continue at Rocka Nutrition, a company worth millions

Business Insider caught up with Rocka Nutrition on how it’s doing in the absence of its founder and CEO. When we asked, the supplement company confirmed that Zietlow was in Thailand. “We expressly distance ourselves from any drug use,” added a member of management.

The company is not involved in any further speculation about his person. Rocka, however, is fully capable of acting and is currently being represented by the authorized officers. For example, they can enter into contracts on behalf of the company. According to the commercial register, these include his wife Alina Schulte im Hoff, Alexandra Sultmeyer and Theodor Mahlke. Means: Zietlow is currently out of the operational business.

Zietlow left a solid company to his authorized signatories. In 2021 there was a loss of around 64,000 euros in the books. In the previous year, however, the company reported a profit of more than 860,0000 euros.