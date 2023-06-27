Violetas 3 achieves paving by self-management

The self-management paving program, promoted by the Ministry of Public Works, allowed the community in the Violetas 3 sector to see the dream of paving the road between blocks 1a and 1b come true. This is how the community contributed unskilled labor, while the Mayor’s Office provided 51 million pesos for the execution of the work.

“We are making a pavement for self-management, a program that the Ministry of Public Works has where the community places unskilled labor and the Mayor’s Office places what are the materials, equipment and machinery to carry out this type of work. . Approximately the area that we intervened here was 151 square meters”, stated the Secretary of Public Works and Infrastructure, Yimmy Riascos Espinosa.

The president of the Violetas 3 Community Action Board, Luz Mery Gil Granada, expressed her gratitude to the Municipal Administration for having listened to the requests of the community and turning the paving into a reality. «We presented several requests to the Mayor’s Office for the paving of this street, thank God today it is being delivered; Thanks to the Mayor’s Office for the resources provided and the accompaniment they gave us.” said Luz Mery Gil.

