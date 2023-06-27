DORO – First single from the metal legend’s new album

On October 27th, 2023 the 19-song masterpiece Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud by the Queen of Metal DORO PESCH will be released worldwide via Nuclear Blast. First single “Time For Justice” out now.

Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud is a phenomenal album and the result of intensive, hard work that has led the incomparable singer-songwriter back to the studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, among others. The album impressively confirms that DORO is at the height of her creative powers.

To kick off the album release, the metal icon has unleashed a rousing first single, ‘Time For Justice’, which immediately captivates with its powerful, wild vibe and is presented with a grandiose “Mad Max”-style video.

For the big 40th throne jubilee, the Metal Queen also invites you to two mega concerts: on August 2nd. to a big headliner show in Wacken on October 28th. to the anniversary show in Düsseldorf and to many other worldwide festivals.

It couldn’t be more fitting. In 1983, 19-year-old Düsseldorf native Dorothee Pesch set out to conquer the rock world. Today, 40 years, over 10 million studio albums sold and countless awards later, DORO has been the undisputed queen of metal for decades and has gained an outstandingly powerful and enthusiastic fan base with over 3,500 concerts in more than 60 countries around the world!

DORO Pesch stands for one of the greatest success stories in the rock scene. Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud will be released with 14 brand new songs and 5 (!) bonus tracks.

DORO live:

15.07. THE Saarbrücken – Open Air am E-Werk

16.07. DE Rottendorf – Gut Wöllried

21.07. IT Cremona – Lupollo in Rock 2023

28.07. DE Seebronn – Rock of Ages 2023

02.08. DE Wacken – WOA 2023

19.08. CZ Moravský Krumlov – Rock Castle

08/26 DE Hamelin – Paddy Rock Open Air 2023

02.09. AT Graz – Metal On The Hill

06.09. US Atlanta – ProgPower USA XXII

15.10. ES Santanyi – Full Metal Holiday

28.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

