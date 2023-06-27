4 instead of 6: Mercedes AMG C43 Image: Mercedes-Benz AG

The powerful Mercedes-AMG C 43 no longer has a 3.0-liter six-cylinder under the hood, but a narrow 2.0-liter four-cylinder. But it is strengthened by a turbocharger, and there is no lack of performance.

Emissions and fuel consumption regulations are forcing car manufacturers to come up with solutions that at first glance seem daunting. So it is that in the Mercedes-AMG C 43 instead of a six-cylinder with a displacement of 3.0 liters in the latest version, only a lean four-cylinder with 2.0 liters is allowed to work. That can also be heard clearly.

So that at least the driving performance keeps what the name promises, the AMG comes with fine technical solutions. The exhaust gas turbocharger rotates with electrical assistance so that the driver does not have to feel any turbo lag. If necessary, a good two-thirds of 408 hp plus 14 hp from the starter generator are sent to the rear wheels, which catapult the station wagon we drive to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds via a race start.

