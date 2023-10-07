Sonic Frontiers Expansion Soundtrack: Paths Revisited Available Now

Wave Master Co., Ltd. has recently released the “Sonic Frontiers Expansion Soundtrack Paths Revisited” on October 2, 2023. This exciting new soundtrack includes a total of 46 songs, featuring new background music (BGM) and mixed songs. Fans can access the soundtrack online through various music streaming platforms. In addition to the digital release, the game itself is available for purchase on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam).

The “Sonic Frontiers Expansion Soundtrack Paths Revisited” offers an impressive collection of music for fans to enjoy. The soundtrack features 40 new BGM and mixed songs, with an additional bonus of instrumental versions of six vocal tracks. The album showcases a diverse range of songs that capture the essence of the game.

Some notable tracks from the soundtrack include “Cutscene: Unforseen,” “Blood Flow – Knuckles Mvt.,” “Second Wind – Sonic Mvt.,” and “I’m here – Revisited (feat. Kellin Quinn).” With a mix of electronic and orchestral sounds, the soundtrack adds depth and emotion to the gaming experience.

In a message from the sound director of “Sonic Frontier Unknown,” Tomoya Ohtani expressed his surprise at the abundance of music that emerged during the creation of new content for the game. Ohtani stated, “This scale is almost surpassing even a single work in the ‘Sonic’ series.” The enthusiastic response from fans also led to the inclusion of instrumental versions of vocal tracks in the album.

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” is an action-adventure game set on the mysterious island of “Star Death Islands.” Players control Sonic as he embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with unique enemies and ancient civilizations. The game introduces a “playable world map” concept, allowing players to explore a vast and evolving world.

The “playable world map” of “Sonic Unknown Frontier” offers various elements such as combat, puzzle-solving, side missions, and cyberspace, catering to different play styles. This next-generation level-based action game breaks away from traditional track-based gameplay, providing players with a dynamic and high-speed experience.

For those interested in the game, “Sonic Unknown Frontier” is available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). The game is rated for a general audience and is supported by various language options including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and English subtitles/Japanese voiceovers.

For more information about “Sonic Unknown Frontier” and the “Sonic Frontiers Expansion Soundtrack Paths Revisited,” visit the official websites and social media platforms of SEGA and Sonic. Fans can immerse themselves in the captivating world of Sonic and enjoy the incredible music that accompanies the game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

