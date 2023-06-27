Monza transfer market, Soulé asked for Juventus. Also likes Facundo Gonzalez

After the good debut season in Serie A, Monza wants to continue to amaze and where possible improve its squad. There are many ideas and movements that interest Raffaele Palladino’s team. Meanwhile, Armando’s return is very close Izzo from Turin. One of the targets is Matias Soulé, Monza has in fact met the player’s agent to understand what margins of negotiation there are. The Brianza players would like him on loan and in the next few hours his agent will be in Turin to talk to Juventus about any outright purchase offers from abroad.

Facundo Gonzalez is interested, Carboni could be sold

For defense, also really like Facundo Gonzalez of Valencia: the class of 2003 has played so far in the Spanish club’s B team, has the contract expiring on June 30, 2023 and can be an interesting prospect for Italy. He has great physical structure (193 cm), played 17 matches, scoring 1 goal. The operation could be carried out in tandem with Juventus. The permanence of is not taken for granted Andrea Carboni in red and white after 6 positive months in Venice. The club he would only sell it outright or on loan with the right to buy. For the defender there are various requests for information from A (Empoli, Sassuolo and Frosinone, where Di Francesco will be there, who respects him a lot since his time in Cagliari). While in Serie B he is interested in the Palermo who had already tried to catch him in January.