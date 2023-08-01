Visibilia Viva – The Daily Fact

We are very worried about Giorgia Meloni. And not for trifles such as the revolt of the poor without income, the collapse of the GDP, the boom in bills, inflation and petrol, the gaffes and the hair of the half-length boyfriend: there is a remedy for this and much more. But for the only truly irreparable and definitive trouble that she is about to hit her, far more lethal than climate change and denier-proof: Renzi in the majority. The cemeteries of politics are paved with the tombstones of the other unfortunate prime ministers who had even a fleeting contact with the deadly and pestilential presence: Letta, for whom the tweet “Enrico stay calm” to crash after 9 months; Conte, whose second government ours was the creator and then the killer; Draghi, who never managed to get rid of the stigma of having risen to Palazzo Chigi thanks to him and in fact lost everything, the Quirinale and then the government; and Salvini, who from Papeete overthrew Conte to take his place with “full powers” when he was in love with Rignanese and he was screwed. Without forgetting Renzi himself, who exterminated himself bringing mange alone with the ingenious referendum and, while he was at it, also razed the Democratic Party of which he was also secretary. Poor Calenda has recently been added to the list of victims, the last fool to put the poultice in the house.

Meloni is smart and has a good memory, but she can do little about it. The advance Renziane is not enough to refuse them: one must not deserve them. And she deserves them all, since she scrapped the social, legal and sovereign right to put on the antisocial one that wages war on the poor, bows down to Biden and the Eurohawks, gives impunity to thieves and the peasant race of nouveau riche and old reached: practically all the workhorses of Berlusconi and Renzism (which are distinguished by the number of votes: many for B., none for R.). In fact, the Renzi boys vote for all the worst of his government, which doesn’t need it and doesn’t ask for anything, but Iv finds himself in the majority without his knowledge. And the Renzians in the belly are worse than the tapeworm, which creeps into your intestines when you least expect it and eats everything. Woe to ignoring even the most negligible symptoms: like last weekend’s dinner at Twiga, revealed by the Courierbetween Santanchè, her ex-husband Canio, her partner Dimitri and the Renzians Boschi, Bonifazi, Nobili with all the panza and Ruggieri, Vespa’s nephew and managing director of the Reformist (the one that takes the lawsuits for Renzi), to which Visibilia provides advertising. All this two days after the vote on Santanchè, which Iv rejected arguing that distrusting her was doing her a favor. Instead to dine with her is to spite her. Those who still think that Renzi is aiming for FI will update: aim for Meloni with the Fratelli d’Italia Viva project. She gets the grades, he jinxes her.