Iran’s Men’s Basketball Team Announces 15-Man Roster with Haddadi Leading Charge for Olympic Dreams

Iran’s Men’s Basketball Team Announces 15-Man Roster for World Cup

Beijing time – The Iranian men’s basketball team has recently announced its 15-man roster for the upcoming World Cup. Led by veteran player Hamad Haddadi, who has returned from injury, the team also includes key players Jacques Charlie and Asalan Kazmi.

The Iranian men’s basketball team will compete in Group G alongside Spain, Côte d’Ivoire, and Brazil. The team has set its sights on becoming the top-ranked Asian team in the World Cup, with the ultimate goal of securing a spot in the Olympic Games.

The complete list of players selected for the Iranian men’s basketball team includes Hamad Haddadi, Hnam Yaqchari, Asalan Kazmi, Messam Mirzai, Sajjad Mashayehki, Mohammad Amini, Muhammad Mood Shahriari, Jalal Ahamiri, Mateen Aghajanpur, Hassan Ali Akbari, Sajad Pazlovteh, Saral Mon Ji, Sina Wahidi, Navid Rezaifar, and Peter Gilgurion.

With Haddadi leading the charge, the team is optimistic about its chances in the upcoming tournament. Haddadi brings a wealth of experience and skill to the squad, making him a key asset on the court.

The Iranian men’s basketball team has been training rigorously in preparation for the World Cup. They have set their sights on surpassing expectations and proving themselves as a formidable force in the tournament. With their eyes on the Olympic Games, the team is determined to give their best performance and secure the coveted spot in the prestigious event.

As the Iranian men’s basketball team gears up for the World Cup, fans and supporters will be eagerly watching their progress. The team’s dedication and hard work will be put to the test as they face tough competition from some of the world‘s best basketball teams. Regardless of the outcome, the Iranian team is sure to leave a lasting impression with their skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

