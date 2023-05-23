Vitalik Buterin Warns of Ethereum Consensus Layer Overload From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Vitalik Buterin warns of Ethereum consensus layer overload



Co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog post warning of the dangers of “extending” Ethereum consensus beyond its core functions of block validation and network security.

Ethereum consensus is the process by which blocks are validated by the proof-of-stake mechanism, implemented in September 2022 with the “Merge”.

In a blog post published yesterday titled “Don’t Overburden Ethereum Consensus,” Buterin warned that using the Ethereum network’s consensus for other purposes could pose “high systemic risks to the ecosystem and should be discouraged and countered”.

