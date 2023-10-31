Vithalis explains about transportation in the city of Tetouan

The Vithalis company responsible for managing the urban transport sector in Tetouan considered that “the content of the statement of truth published by Mustafa Al-Bakoury, head of the Tetouan community, gave it the title of the North-West Cooperation Foundation without indicating that the matter relates to the delegated authority charged with managing urban transport for the Tetouan communities, and without concluding the statement.” Or gives him the name of the site, and it is not yet known whether the rest of the leaders of the groups in the northwest have agreed to the content of the statement,” which is untrue.

Vithalis confirmed, based on documents and correspondence, that it respects all ministerial decisions and has never refused to recognize any ministerial decision related to the management of a mass transportation facility.

The company said, in a clarification reached by Hespress, that its dispute with the Urban Community of Tetouan had actually been presented to the Ministry of the Interior, which “made tremendous and commendable efforts to settle the dispute in a way that serves the interests of the residents of the city of Tetouan and the rest of the communities of the north-west, but the stubbornness of President Mustafa Al-Bakouri made it his goal.” The main thing is to remove and exclude a national company for goals that he is aware of, preventing the dispute from being resolved and improving the transportation sector in a way that alleviates the suffering of the population.”

In this regard, Vithalis indicated that it is exercising its role as a national company within the framework of delegated management of the urban transport sector to serve the citizen, away from narrow electoral or political agendas.

She said: “The critical situation in the urban transport sector in the city of Tetouan is mainly due to the group’s president’s insistence on refusing to bring in 150 electric buses to renew the transport fleet within the framework of renewing the contract, as it is unthinkable for the company to invest a huge budget to renew its fleet without renewing its contract, and this method It reflects the tyranny and injustice of the president of this national company, who made this file a personal issue to liquidate the company, displace its workers, drown it in debt, and distort its reputation by talking about the issue of accidents, which is something that happens daily in various parts of Morocco, and this can be referred to in the media that follows such incidents. At a time when most of the urban transport companies contracted with in several Moroccan cities benefited from the renewal of contracts signed with them, with the exception of the city of Tetouan, where there is talk of resorting to the services of a foreign company and removing a national company such as Vithalis from managing the urban transport sector in the northwestern regions of the Kingdom.

The company confirmed that it renews its commitment to the discount book, and “this position has been clarified to the competent authorities, and they are fully aware of the details of what is happening.”

Regarding bringing 61 buses to alleviate the phenomenon of overcrowding in the summer, Vithalis explained, “The company took the initiative and the evidence is there, while the head of the urban community rejected this proposal.” Thanks to the intervention of the Ministry of the Interior, these buses were brought to strengthen the urban transport sector in Tetouan.”

As for the unfit buses, the same source added, “A technical inspection was conducted and the delegated authority in charge of managing urban transportation was informed of the technical inspection report, but the president exercised various types of pressure and threats to accept some of the worn-out buses that represent a danger to the lives of citizens.”

On the other hand, the company indicated that the collective council approved the support allocated to mitigate the “Covid-19” pandemic for its benefit, “but the president has not released the amount yet, which should be disbursed to the company to address the negative repercussions of the pandemic.”

Vithalis explained that despite the economic and financial challenges facing the urban transportation sector due to the difficult circumstances resulting from the rise in fuel prices and the high cost of living, the company “did not implement the increase in bus transportation prices, and these prices are considered the lowest at the national level, and this is something that will not be repeated with… Any foreign company will be brought in.”

The company noted that the statement of truth attributed to the Northwest Cooperation Foundation confirms what it said regarding the introduction of electric buses. “The statement also reflects what Vithalis indicated regarding the language of exclusion and threats practiced by the president against the company, while Vithalis is waiting for the rest of the presidents to be members of the corporation.” North-West Cooperation to express their opinions within the framework of the spirit of democracy that His Majesty King Mohammed VI has always emphasized to ensure local governance.”

In conclusion, Vithalis indicated that “the announcement by the President of the Urban Community of Tetouan about a feasibility study to publish a request for proposals to select a company to manage the urban transportation sector is conclusive evidence of the President’s personal goal to remove the company.”

The company affirmed “the continuation of its activity in accordance with the book of incentives and its priority in the interest of the nation and the citizen despite the pressures and threats to which it is exposed,” reiterating its “openness to dialogue to resolve all points of disagreement with the head of the urban community of the city of Tetouan in a way that improves the quality of urban transportation and guarantees the best services for a city that deserves the best.”

Share this: Facebook

X

