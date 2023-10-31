Maine Gunman’s Family Contacted Police Months Before Massacre, Expressing Concerns about Mental Health and Access to Guns

Family of Maine Gunman Contacted Police 5 Months Before Mass Shooting

The family of the gunman who killed 18 people in Maine last week had contacted the police more than five months prior to the massacre to express concerns about his mental health and access to guns, according to local sheriff Joel Merry. The family had shared their worries about Robert Card’s behavior and potential risk to others with both law enforcement officials and government agencies. In fact, there were fears that Card might commit acts of mass violence. In September, the local sheriff’s office received a letter from a soldier who served with Card in the Army Reserves, stating that Card might “snap and commit a mass shooting.”

Despite these repeated concerns and warnings, law enforcement officials were unable to locate Card just weeks before the shooting took place. It was only after the deadly attack that authorities found his body, and they suspect that Card had taken his own life. The tragic incident has raised questions about missed opportunities to prevent the bloodshed and the warning signs that preceded it.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, responsible for the area where Card lived, has released a detailed timeline of previous alerts about the gunman. They have also shared records highlighting concerns voiced by those close to Card and efforts made by deputies to locate and monitor him. According to Sheriff Merry, Card’s family contacted the office on May 3, expressing their concerns about his deteriorating mental health and his access to firearms. The office then connected with Card’s Army Reserve unit, and the family assured them that Card would receive medical care.

A incident report from May 3 revealed that Card’s ex-wife reported him having just recently acquired 10 to 15 handguns and rifles from his brother’s home. Card’s adult son also expressed concern about his father’s possession of firearms, although he denied that Card had done anything threatening with them.

In August, Card’s attempt to purchase a silencer was thwarted when store staff refused to give it to him upon learning that Card had answered “yes” to questions about his mental health and previous commitments to a mental institution. Then in September, a Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy visited Card’s home twice in response to an email from his Army Reserve unit, which had requested a welfare check due to concerns about Card’s safety. Card was not home on the first visit, but the subsequent incident report described him as having psychotic episodes, hearing voices, and making threats to shoot at a National Guard installation.

Efforts to locate Card continued in September, with a bulletin alert known as “File 6” being issued for other public safety officials to be on the lookout for him. The alert emphasized that Card was suffering psychotic episodes, hearing voices, and had threatened to shoot at the National Guard armory. However, when deputies returned to Card’s residence, they found his car but received no response when they knocked on the door.

The commander of Card’s unit later reported that Card no longer had weapons from the reserve unit and that they were trying to get him to retire and receive mental health treatment. Subsequently, an officer connected with Card’s brother and planned to secure any weapons Card had access to.

This news of prior warnings and concerns raises questions about whether more could have been done to prevent the tragedy. Authorities are now faced with the task of determining what exactly led to the shooting and if there were any missed opportunities to intervene. The incident in Maine stands as the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year and one of the largest in recent history.