Original initiative in Vittorio Veneto. Free bicycles available to tourists and citizens. It is the gift to the Municipality of the influencer Manuela Altoè. The creator of the blog “Minigonne e Sant’Augusta” is not new to these initiatives. Last summer he had launched a treasure hunt in the most characteristic places in the city. Once again Manuela aims at tourism. Saturday the first ecological tour by bicycle will take place, organized by the Orson Viaggi agency of Vittorio Veneto in which the deputy mayor Gianluca Posocco will also participate.

«It is a great challenge», he admits, «because the bikes will be without a lock and positioned in the three main squares of Vittorio Veneto. I want to test people’s civic sense and make everyone aware of respect for what is made available for free. I would also like to make people aware of the recycling of objects and concrete gestures to limit pollution, by exercising in the open air”. The 52-year-old recovered some old leftovers and regenerated them, with the help of the well-known writer Michele Peruch and his team.

The bicycles, recycled and colored with spray cans, real works of art in motion, take their cue from the pink bikes for the Giro D’Italia, an initiative by former mayor Gianantonio Da Re. «I want to demonstrate that any citizen can a kind gesture for the benefit of the community», explains Altoè, «and not just expecting assistance from public bodies. I want to lead the country to face the crisis with a positive spirit and fun. I felt the need to do something fun for Vittorio Veneto, given the success of last summer’s tiles with phrases from the philosophical calendar. They had been made above all for tourists, but they found considerable sympathy from the people of Vittoria».

The influencer is driven by the awareness that more and more tourists are seen in Serravalle, especially from Northern Europe, but also the fact that a tourist route in Vittorio Veneto is not publicized enough. Since bicycles are particularly widespread in Northern Europe, here is the idea of ​​making them available to allow you to get around the city. A strategy, Manuela is convinced, that will attract the attention of travellers. The bicycles will also be equipped with the QR Code of the “Turismo Vittorio Veneto” application and download instructions. The first tourist tour on Saturday will be free and with limited numbers. The start is scheduled at 14.30. At around 16.45 there will be the formal delivery of the bicycles to the Municipality at the Bar Lux, in the presence of Mayor Antonio Miatto.