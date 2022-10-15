Demonstration of solidarity with Iranian women in Vittorio Veneto.

Iranian women cut their hair. They do so in protest for the killing of Mahasa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish girl beaten to death by the police. And this afternoon, in Piazza Flaminio in Serravalle, the former mayor Roberto Tonon, the former councilors Giovanni Napol and Barbara De Nardi, the municipal councilor Mirella Balliana were subjected to the cut. And still others. Almost a race. The hair was collected in a container.

The sit-in was organized by the Democratic Association of Iranians in the Veneto. Among others, Mauro Visentin for the CGIL and Maria Chiara Marangon of the Anpi took part. The Association of Iranians asks citizens to “take part in this event by shouting their indignation at the Islamic republic, which stifles every request for freedom with torture and death and makes the struggling young people feel solidarity, support, support to their legitimate claims “.

Mirella Balliana and Alessandro De Bastiani, municipal councilors of Rinascita Civica-Partecipare Vittorio, have meanwhile filed a motion “in support of the struggle of women, young people and the Iranian people for liberation from the system of oppression that dominates Iran”. The motion asks the city council to “express full solidarity with Iranian young people, women and men and firmly condemn every act of violence and repression exercised against a generation that fully demands respect for human rights and freedoms fundamental “.

The document asks the mayor to “take action in the appropriate ways and fora so that a similar motion is adopted by other municipal administrations and communicated to the President of the Republic, the President of the Council of Ministers, the President of the Veneto Region and the Embassy of Iran “. And the mobilization is destined to continue, in recent days there has also been a demonstration in the capital.