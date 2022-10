The Department of Fisheries and Game of theAlaska canceled for the first time in the history of the state the crab season, the “snow crab” typical of these areas, due to a drastic decline in the number of these animals. The Arctic spider crab fishing season was due to start today.

Biologists have warned that in just three years, about 90 percent of these crustaceans have disappeared from 2018 to 2021.