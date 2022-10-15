Recently it was announced the postponement of the Maurizio Costanzo Show with respect to the usual appointments and this has caused many to worry about Maurizio Costanzo’s health conditions.

The presenter and journalist, however, wanted to reassure his audience by updating everyone on his health conditions. Here’s how Maurizio Costanzo is.

Maurizio Costanzo is one of the historical faces of journalism and television in Italy, he was able to bring another way of doing the talk show on television, just think of the famous Maurizio Costanzo show and earlier programs such as Goodness Them e Fascination.

Journalist and writera man of great cultural level Maurizio Costanzo he has been married more than once but has remained faithful to the queen of Mediaset for many years, Maria De Filippi. A golden couple in every sense, even for his earnings. Do you know what figure we are talking about?

Definitely the way of doing television Costanzo is more like the American model and we can say that the talk show thus conceived arrived in Italy thanks to him. In Costanzo’s living room there have been many characters including actors, singers, opinion leaders and prominent figures, including political ones, some of which later became famous thanks to their attendance at the Maurizio Costanzo Show. For example did you know that Did Valerio Mastandrea make his debut right there? And with him also the legendary one Tina Cipollari today a fixed presence of men and women.

Throughout his long career interviewed the most important names in history of our country and beyond, from cinema to television, passing through politics. We can mention some of these names like Giovanni Falcone, Totò and many others.

A curiosity about the journalist and presenter is that he also wrote the lyrics of some famous Italian songs, one above all: “If calling” sung by Mina.

The health conditions of Maurizio Costanzo

As we said, in the last few days the Maurizio Costanzo Show has been suspended, leaving fans in general amazement and concern as there was talk of the host’s health problems. But it appears that these health problems are not serious e the journalist himself wanted to reassure all his fans firsthand, specifying that these were not serious problems.

The journalist released a video in which he told firsthand that he was fine and had only a little influence. The episode of the Maurizio Costanzo Show is only postponed. We bring you the words of Maurizio Costanzo.

“Hello everyone and sorry if I disturb you, I am in my living room, I have some lines of fever: nothing serious, but it is the result of the season, it is flu. For this reason, a special of the Costanzo show will be broadcast tonight, with a series of choices made by various important episodes “.

The very calm words of the journalist certainly calmed suspicions about a serious health situation that was ultimately just a rumor. Costanzo continued in these terms:

“Then everything will pass and from next week we will come back to meet this time not from the living room of my house, but from the Parioli stage. Thanks and excuse me ”.

The next episodes as always will be full of interesting columns and high level guests such as: Urbano Cairo, Giuseppe Conte, Alberto Matano, Ricky Tognazzi and Patty Pravo.