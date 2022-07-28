The union: «The company management has rejected our requests, we are disappointed with the outcome of the meeting. The temperatures are still too high “

VITTORIO VENETO. New strike at Irca Zoppas. Also today two hours of outbound strike have been proclaimed for all shifts in the Rica1 and Rica2 plants. “We all looked forward to meeting with the company management, which unfortunately almost completely rejected the requests of workers while confirming the criticality of the temperatures in the factories,” explains the RSU. This is the fourth strike proclaimed in the company within ten days.

In particular, the union had asked for the gates to be opened at night, the increase in drinking fountains, investments in air conditioning, additional breaks. He had also solicited the use of the redundancy fund “for heat” provided for by a decree, but the company management reported the lack of guidelines on the matter.