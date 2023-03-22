Civil Aeronautics has approved the integration between Viva and Avianca, but with six conditions that must be met by both airlines.

One of the conditions is that Viva must respond to passengers who have been adrift since February 27, refunding canceled flight tickets and allowing those who have tickets pending execution to fly.

Likewise, the authorities demand that boarding tickets be returned, Viva’s distinctive low-cost scheme be maintained, frequencies be returned on the Bogotá-Buenos Aires route, an effective rate limit be maintained on routes where the integrated entity is with 100%, and dynamism is guaranteed on the routes with the highest concentration.

However, the integration could face appeals from interested third parties or even from Avianca and Viva, since the conditions imposed could be considered excessive. In addition, Viva has been dealing with a financial crisis that could put its survival at risk, while also facing investigations by the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce and the possibility of being denounced for fraud by the Ministry of Transportation.