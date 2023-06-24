Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev left Moscow

Due to the mutiny of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, Moscow is preparing for a siege. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced there. This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Yes, now the Russian security forces have received permission to:

– Listening to any conversations and checking correspondence

– Conducting detentions and searches without additional approvals

– Forced access to private and office premises

– Use of automobile transport by citizens and organizations

– Disconnection of all types of communication

– “Removal of natural persons from areas and objects”

“Currently, Moscow is practically isolated by the forces of police and military units. There are reinforced patrols at every intersection and exits from the city. A large number of buses without numbers and identification marks with armed men inside move through the city. Interregional passenger transport has been suspended. Freight and mail transportation has been suspended. Mass maintenance of motor vehicles is carried out, with an emphasis on large closed vans. The movement of civilian and official transport along the M4 “Don” federal road (Moscow – Voronezh – Rostov-on-Don – Krasnodar – Novorossiysk) is practically stopped. All lanes are freed for the movement of military and cargo vehicles. Armed checkpoints are set up at all exits from the highway. All military equipment, which until now remained in reserve and in the border regions, is being withdrawn to Moscow.”— the intelligence report says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew out of Moscow. It is not known where the dictator flew to. It is assumed that he flew to Valdai or St. Petersburg. The transponders on board Putin over Tver turned off.

Also, according to the media, the deputy head of the Security Council of Russia, Dmytro Medvedev, together with his family and assistants, also left the Moscow region. However, officially, Putin and Medvedev are allegedly at their workplaces. In addition, the richest member of the government – Vice Prime Minister Denis Manturov – left the Russian Federation. He flew to Turkey.

Ordinary Russians in a panic bought up tickets for direct flights from Moscow to Tbilisi, Istanbul and Astana.

As “FACTS” wrote, Anton Herashchenko, the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, commented on the mutiny currently taking place in Russia and told how it will affect the war against Ukraine.

