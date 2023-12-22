Vladimir Putin boasts about modernized Russian nuclear arsenal: “We do what we want”

Russia has almost completely modernized its nuclear arsenal. At least that is what Vladimir Putin claimed at a domestic defense summit. According to the Russian president, its defense industry even surpasses that of the West.

The importance of nuclear weapons in Russia’s defense has “significantly increased,” Putin told a Defense Ministry meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. According to the Russian president, “95 percent of nuclear weapons” and “almost 100 percent of naval weapons” have been modernized since this year.

In a speech, Putin reiterated that Russia has launched its war – the Kremlin still speaks of a “special military operation” – with Ukraine to counter threats to Russian security by the US and NATO. But the Russian armed forces “have the initiative” on the battlefield, Putin believes. “We do what we think is necessary, we do what we want. Ukraine is suffering heavy losses and has largely squandered its reserves,” he said.

Last week, Putin reported that Russia has deployed 617,000 troops to Ukraine. The Kremlin appears to be confident that Russia can retain the occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine. Putin could also take pride in the fact that European and American support for Ukraine is starting to falter.

The Russian leader therefore shows himself willing to negotiate with Ukraine, the US and Europe about the future of Ukraine, although Moscow would of course do so “on the basis of our national interests”. “We will not give up what is ours,” Putin said, also reiterating that Ukraine should not join NATO. “That will not be acceptable in ten years, nor in twenty years.”

Not surprising

Adrienne Watson, the spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, told Bloomberg that the White House “takes Russia’s nuclear rhetoric seriously” but also that it sees no reason to “change the US nuclear posture” . According to her, there are also “no indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.” According to Watson, it is not surprising that Russia is modernizing its nuclear arsenal, because the country has been doing so for years.

During the war in Ukraine, Putin repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons if there was too much Western interference in the conflict. Last Sunday, Putin said that Russia has “no interest” in being at war with NATO countries. “We are interested in developing relations with them,” Putin said in an interview on Russian state television.

