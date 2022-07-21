Home News Waiting for bread – International
News

Waiting for bread – International

by admin
Waiting for bread – International

A woman begs for alms in front of a bakery in Kabul. Going out in the late afternoon to buy bread for dinner was a family ritual in the Afghan capital. But since the Taliban returned to the government and the humanitarian crisis has put the population in difficulty, there is a new one: that of women in burqas sitting in silence outside the bakeries waiting for someone to buy bread for them. In the last year, Afghans in need of food aid have doubled to 20 million, about half the population.

See also  The Jiaxing Bureau of Statistics held a study class on the spirit of the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China

You may also like

The race for places on the list starts:...

Di Maggio’s voice in Ivrea for the inauguration...

A thousand euros of pension a month: who...

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest...

Monkey pox, WHO declares “global emergency”. In 3...

The bypass is there, but the Val Resia...

Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè...

From minimal pensions to trees to plant, she’s...

Entering the West to discuss the future, the...

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy