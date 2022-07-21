A woman begs for alms in front of a bakery in Kabul. Going out in the late afternoon to buy bread for dinner was a family ritual in the Afghan capital. But since the Taliban returned to the government and the humanitarian crisis has put the population in difficulty, there is a new one: that of women in burqas sitting in silence outside the bakeries waiting for someone to buy bread for them. In the last year, Afghans in need of food aid have doubled to 20 million, about half the population.