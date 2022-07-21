cuorgnÈ

There is a great atmosphere in the Vallorco house after the championship victory that spread the wings of the Azzurri of general manager Luigi Pullici towards the return, after many years, in Promotion.

The freshman will most likely be included in group B, the iron one where the other Canavese teams also find their place, defined as the second Excellence for the quality of the participating teams. And for this reason, in order not to be the so-called meteor, the Azzurri managers, led by the sporting director Efisio Cocco, are trying to set up a competitive squad to conquer a peaceful salvation which is, and remains, the main objective of the company.

No Pindaric flights, therefore, but feet firmly on the ground as Luigi Pullici explains: “We are a newly promoted company and we will have to deal with noble companies that have much more experience than us in this category, so head down and pedal so as not to throw away a sweaty promotion. fruit of many sacrifices “.

In order not to make the figure of the meteor, the blue sports director Efisio Cocco immediately began to work to deliver a good squad to the reconfirmed coach Bruno Mattiet and from the first arrivals it seems that it will be a very competitive Vallorco. Cocco, after the farewell of the bomber Alex Naretto who hung up his boots, managed to wear the strikers Antony D’Agostino, ex Banchette, and Luca Rizzuto, ex Rivarolese, in the blue jersey. It’s not over: Momoh Salah, an old acquaintance of Canavese sportsmen who admired him with the Bollengo, Ivrea, Volpiano and Quincitava jerseys, also arrived on the banks of the Orco, while Alessandro Corradin came from Colleretto Pedanea to reinforce the defensive department. . There were also holes to be filled with regard to the young people to be employed from the beginning of the matches and in this sense, in addition to some boys from the nursery who will be tested in preparation, Cocco probed some companies in Turin, bringing the 2004 class goalkeeper Cattero to Cuorgnè. , the low winger, also born in 2004, Bufalino, both ex Settimo while the 2002-born attacking midfielder Erriquez arrived from Volpiano Pianese: “To complete the squad we are still looking for some young players both in defense and in midfield – concludes Cocco – but without worries because we are already quite well placed. If any opportunities arise, we will seize them in order to allow the coach to be able to choose the best formation each time ». Preparation will begin immediately after August 15th almost certainly in Cuorgnè, but could be moved to Valperga. –