(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 21 – A couple, a 67-year-old dentist with a 7-year and 8-month sentence, was sentenced for fire, aggravated attempted fire and attack on the safety of energy systems to a sentence of 6 years and 4 months, in the process with an abbreviated rite with two fires at the center that the two would have started, between May and June last year, in a complex in Buccinasco, in the Milanese area, which housed a gym and a pilates center upstairs.



The sentence was issued by the GUP of Milan Livio Cristofano following the investigation by the carabinieri and the prosecutor Marina Petruzzella (he had asked for two 12-year sentences). The motive would have been the “jealousy” and “revenge” against the owner of the center who “after a long relationship – reads the indictment – had left” the dentist. A woman who her new girlfriend and accomplice “had been living as her rival for years”.



The owner of the fitness center and her husband, assisted as civil parties by the lawyer Armando Simbari, obtained provisional compensation from the defendants for about 78 thousand euros. A provisional payment of 100 thousand euros also went to the insurance company. In the meantime, after the gym and the center had been destroyed, the owner and her husband have managed with difficulty in recent months to get the business back on its feet. (HANDLE).

