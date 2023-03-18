Home News Waiting for the Valledupar Animal Welfare Center to start operating
News

Waiting for the Valledupar Animal Welfare Center to start operating

Waiting for the Valledupar Animal Welfare Center to start operating

THE PYLON

The mayor of Valledupar recently announced that the Animal Welfare Center, The purpose of which is to house abandoned animals and also provide them with health services.

According to the municipal administration the works reached 100% in the constructionHowever, it has not yet come into operation due to the need for furniture and staff recruitment.

This contract was awarded to the Animal Welfare Consortium, legally represented by Harold José Ovalle Bravo, for an initial value of $3,872 millionwhose works had several extensions, exceeding the projected delivery time, which was six months from the start in November 2021.

It also had a budget addition of $1,222 million, that is, the total value was $5,095 million.

It should be noted that the execution of this project is the responsibility of the Municipal Health Secretariat, headed by Holmer Jiménez Ditta, who stressed that the animal population was forgotten for years.

The Animal Welfare Center is finished. No government had ever laid eyes on animals before, and with this project care will be provided to felines, canines, equines and bovines. It will have veterinary medicine services, X-rays, sample taking, plaster room, observation, surgery room and much more”, the official said.

Likewise, the municipal administration indicated that this place it will not be a shelterbut rather a transitional home in which there will be different veterinary medical services and where street animals will be guaranteed your quality of life. At the time considered they may be adopted.

‘IT WAS TIME’

The environmentalist Karol Soto stated that despite all the ‘stumbling blocks’ After the construction of the Animal Welfare Center, it is good to know that the municipality will have a place for abandoned animals.

It is important to say thatIt was about time that the municipality had a place like this. It is necessary to worry that it enters into operation and that the necessary resources are allocated so that animals can begin to be received. It cannot be taken away from this mayor that he was the only one who built a place like this and that the other mayors continue with this work ”, Soto said.

He added that in the municipality the situation with the animals is still critical.

Animalists in Valledupar are stifled from having the economic responsibility to provide help to animals when it is the responsibility of the authorities, so it is urgent that this Animal Center start up, animals continue to be abandoned and in part it is also because there is no public policy that helps to mitigate this problem”, he pointed out Karol Soto.

