All the departmental authorities, the Metropolitan Police, the National Army, the metropolitan mayors and all the municipalities of the department, will participate in the fifth Walk for the Environment that will take place tomorrow, Sunday, June 4, starting at 8:00 in the morning.

The meeting point will be the Olaya Herrera Park, the community in general is invited to participate in this commemoration that seeks to educate and raise awareness about the importance of caring for natural resources. Risaralda is a department of 360 thousand hectares, with 150 thousand hectares dedicated to conservation, it is a territory that has been protected from climate variability issues.

A problem for the future is the supply of community aqueducts due to poor water management by peasants who commit acts such as leaving hoses dripping. The Regional Autonomous Corporation of Risaralda is working with the mayors of the municipalities so that they can be who assume responsibility for the management of these community aqueducts in quantity and quality of water.

Risaralda is the third department in Colombia with the greatest bird biodiversity, above the Amazon, the Orinoquía and the Eastern Plains. It has 600 different species of birds, mostly endemic.

“This is a department with biological exuberance and impressive ecological potential, we also have 22 parks, all with management plans, next week the San Juan blade will be expanded by 18,000 hectares,” said Julio César Gómez, director of CARDER.

THE ROUTE OF THE WALK

The walk will begin in the Olaya Herrera Park, where a physical activation exercise will be carried out at first, the Dosquebradas Agroecological Markets program will also be located there with the food fair from the field to the table.

The tour will continue to Parque La Rebeca, where you can enjoy the Agroecological Market of the Technological University of Pereira with food for life and cultural, sports and ecological activities.

The arrival point of the walk will be at Cerro Canceles where a planting exercise and the closing of activities are planned.