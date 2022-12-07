Family walks “Christmas Woods”organized by the Union of Pro loco del Veneto, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December with seven itineraries in the province of Treviso. The cost is 7 euros (free under 12) and you can register by calling 334 2936833 or on the website www.unpliveneto.it.

Saturday at 10 we leave to cross the “Parco Carbonai didactic” a Cordignano: an easy route through the hilly wooded area among chestnut, hornbeam and beech trees, with a panoramic view of the Asolo hills and Monte Grappa. The meeting point is in Lamar and the walk lasts an hour and a half, mountain boots are recommended.

Saturday at 14 instead we move to the “Parco dei laghi di Revine” with departure from Livelet a Revine Lagoto discover this precious aquatic environment in a winter guise and the villages of Santa Maria and di Lago.

For those who love adventure, always on Saturday at 2.00 pm, there is a visit to the “Grotte del Caglieron” in Mop, between old paths and places of worship we will go to the discovery of the church of San Daniele, a rural jewel that rises in the thick forest, and then take the ancient mule track called “Strada del Santo”. On the way back, a stop will be made at the Torchiato di Fregona Docg drying center with tasting.

Sunday 11 we meet in via del Passo in Saletto di Breda di Piave at 10 to go trekking on the banks of the River Sacred to the Homeland, between woods and vegetation, and along the way, which lasts two hours, a visit to the trenches is planned of the First World War. Also on Sunday at 10 we start from the church of Santa Giustina in Vittorio Veneto to reach Sant’Augusta, on the slopes of Monte Altare, and then to Papadopoli Park.

Double appointment instead Sunday a Cison of Valmarino which proposes the itinerary “Via dell’acqua e dei mulini” with departures at both 10 and 14 from the Marian houses, to immerse yourself in the Rujo Valley, between streams and ancient mills.

Finally, at the “Boschi di Combai”, again on Sunday, a diversified itinerary is organised, always starting in Piazza Buranelli in Combi. At 10 a short excursion will allow you to enjoy unique landscapes on the Unesco Hills. At 2.00 pm the “Combai chestnut hunt” starts and the children will have to sharpen their eyes to find the clues in the woods in search of a precious treasure. —