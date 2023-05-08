Walking the Greenway of the Grand Canal to the ancient town-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Take the Grand Canal Greenway to the ancient town

Photo by reporter Li Zhong

Hangzhou Daily News On the early morning of May 7, the 2023 National “Walking the Grand Canal” National Fitness Walking Main Event (Linping, Zhejiang) was launched on the banks of the Linping Grand Canal. Following an order, more than 3,000 fitness enthusiasts walked along the country greenway, admiring the beautiful scenery of the canal while walking, passing through the Canal 1986 Cultural and Creative Park, Tingwuxian Greenway, Tangjingyang Park, Leijiaqiao Ancient Scenic spots and landmarks such as Fiber Road and Guangji Bridge arrive at the end point of Tangqi Ancient Town by the “Gongfu” River.

It is understood that the national “Walking the Grand Canal” national fitness walking activity will start in 2021, aiming to promote the protection, inheritance and utilization of the Grand Canal culture through mass walking. This year’s activities were carried out in eight provinces and cities along the Grand Canal, and were carried out online and offline before and after “May Day”. Linping, as one of the main venues in the country, has two routes, the whole journey is 10 kilometers, from the bottom of the North Dongbei Road Bridge to the Canal·Tangqi Ancient Town; the half-distance is 4.2 kilometers, from Quanzhang Bus Terminal to the Canal·Tangqi Ancient Town .