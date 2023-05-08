Home » Arsenal stay close to Manchester City
Arsenal stay close to Manchester City

Arsenal have saved their chance for the English football championship. In the top game of the Premier League, the Londoners won 2-0 (1-0) at third-placed Newcastle United on Sunday. This puts the Gunners in second place, one point behind leaders Manchester City, who, however, have played one game less.

Reuters/Lee Smith

After a poor start in Newcastle, captain Martin Ödegaard gave the visitors the lead with a long-range shot in the 14th minute. An own goal by Fabian Schär (71st) then brought the decision in favor of Arsenal. Coach Mikel Arteta’s team have three games left to turn the tide against the Citizens in the title race.

Man United lose at West Ham

Manchester United with Marcel Sabitzer from the 74th minute missed the chance to replace Newcastle in third place. ManUnited lost 1-0 at West Ham United and are two points behind Newcastle.

