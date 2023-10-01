Equal for Juve and the Milanese on the run, Roma reacts

Roma wins and recovers from the Genoa debacle. Mourinho’s team relies on its attacking duo, Dybala-Lukaku, and takes home the three points. The first half ends with the Giallorossi ahead 1-0. In the 21st minute the Argentine invents, from the first, from the attacking midfield for his Belgian attacking partner.

Impregnable Lukaku

Lukaku sits down two opponents inside the area and hits Turati with a left foot, sending his fans into raptures. The guests played very well and reacted to the goal conceded, making themselves dangerous on two occasions with Cuni fed well by Soluè. The German the first time, skips Rui Patricio, but then is too far away to hit the goal. While on the second occasion Cuni himself with his left-footed volley only hits the outside of the net, giving the fans who arrived from Frosinone the illusion of a goal.

The recovery

In the second half the script did not change and Roma secured the three points with a goal from their captain Pellegrini. In the 83rd minute the Capitoline club doubled their lead with the number 7 who surprised Turati with a right-footed volley following an assist from Dybala from a free kick from the midfield. Second victory in a row for Mourinho’s team at home which rises to eight points. For the guests, however, it was an excellent performance but they were unable to capitalize on the excellent opportunities created.

Atalanta-Juventus 0-0 (Ansa)

Atalanta-Juventus

Atalanta and Juventus draw 0-0 in the match scheduled for the seventh day of Serie A. Juve rises to 14 points, tied by Napoli, and slips to -4 behind the Inter-Milan duo who lead the standings on 18. Atalanta has 13 points.

The match

Atalanta’s pressing is aggressive and Juve struggles to get the ball out of their own midfield. Lookman, De Keteleare and Ederson move and give breadth to the Nerazzurri’s maneuver. Atalanta concedes spaces that Juve doesn’t exploit due to the inaccuracy of their passes. The match gets underway in the 13th minute with a chance from Zappacosta, who first hits Danilo and then from an excellent position misses Szczesny’s goal. Allegri’s team has a series of counterattacks available, but the final shot is never up to par: Fagioli has a couple of corridors to exploit, but the measurement is wrong. Chiesa, in attack assisted by Kean, sows panic on the left wing but finds no collaboration in the middle of the 29th minute. Juve seems to be improving. Fagioli (31′) and Kean (35′) try to surprise Musso from outside, who manages it.

Second half

The second half opens with a chance for the Orobic team in the 47th minute. Ederson delivers a poisonous cross, De Keteleare and Zappacosta fail to reach the ball. On the other hand, Chiesa comes into his own in the 52nd minute: Musso does well to defuse the conclusion. The match appears blocked, with Juve concentrating and Atalanta unable to find space to sink. The Nerazzurri try to find solutions on the bench. Muriel, in fact, left his mark with a poisonous free kick in the 74th minute.

A great save from Szczesny is needed to prevent the home team from scoring. Juve abandons all offensive ambitions and limits itself to containing Atalanta’s latest attempts. Ederson can try in the 88th minute, but his shot hits Gatti. In the 89th minute Szczesny risks causing a disaster with Muriel’s less than irresistible shot, luckily for him Koopmeiners’ tap-in is imprecise. Koopmeiners also has the last chance at the end: it’s not his day, it ends 0-0.

Udinese-Genoa 2-2 (Ansa)

Udinese, 2-2 against Genoa

Bitter draw for Genoa on Udinese’s pitch: the 2-2 final leaves Alberto Gilardino’s team with many regrets, while it delivers a somewhat unexpected point to Andrea Sottil’s team. Matturro’s own goal, in added time, led to the outcome of the match at the “Bluenergy Stadium”. Genoa’s lead arrives after just fourteen minutes, thanks to Silvestri’s glaring error in setting which favors the recovery of the ball by Frendrup and the service for Gudmundsson, who finishes violently under the crossbar and seals the rossoblù’s 1-0. Gilardino’s team appears to be in control of the match, but Udinese reacts and scores the equalizer: Lorenzo Lucca, the first center in Serie A, takes advantage of a loose ball inside Genoa’s penalty area, turning quickly into the net and bringing the score back to parity.

Doppietta Gudmundsson

Just three minutes later Genoa would find the goal again, again with Gudmundsson, but it was the referee who canceled everything due to a previous offside position. However, the Ligurians are once again close to scoring the second goal, this time with Malinovskyi, who from a set piece plays a shot from thirty meters which ends centimeters from the post to Silvestri’s left. It’s just another wake-up call for Sottil’s team, which in the 41st minute turns into a goal, again with Gudmundsson, who this time receives the ball from Retegui and, aided by a deflection, unloads the right-footed shot which goes past Retegui. Silvestri and it makes it 2-1 for Grifone.

In search of the winning assault

Udinese, however, was not willing and in the second half they immediately tried to attack Genoa high up, creating a lot of density in the rossoblù frontline and looking for the winning attack for the equalizer. Gilardino’s team, thanks to tiredness, slowed down the pace but in the 76th minute managed to escape the Juventus pressure and came close to scoring the third goal, first with Gudmundsson’s shot from outside which was rejected by Silvestri, then with De Winter’s immediately following shot from inside the area which however ended just wide. Udinese were present and in one of the last attacks they managed to find the equalizer thanks to the own goal, born from the corner taken by Samardzic, by the new substitute Matturro, who was unlucky in the deflection of the header which ended in his goal.

Orsolini hat-trick that drags Bologna: Empoli ko

Three goals for three points. After three draws in a row Bologna keeps the goal clean for the fourth consecutive match and gets the second success of his championship. Absolute protagonist Orsolini which, after the feat of the first half which earned him his first goal in the championship, in the second half scores two more goals for the personal hat-trick.

Bologna-Empoli 3-0

It unlocks Riccardo Orsolini: triplet for the attacker who solves the problem of Bologna, who thus returns to victory with the first goals of the season from his number 7, beating Empoli 3-0 at the Dall’Ara. All thanks also to one of the most solid defensive phases in Serie A, as demonstrated by the fourth goalless match for the rossoblù, who have the second best defensive defense (4 goals conceded) in the championship, behind only Inter. Bologna thus faces the medium-upper quarters of the championship, confirming that it is an evolving team after the summer transfer revolution. Empoli, on the other hand, fresh from their first seasonal success against Salernitana, confirms signs of growth and liveliness after the arrival of Andreazzoli on the bench. However, they are not enough, because the Tuscans waste in the first half and Bologna no. In a match opened by three minutes of contestation of Bologna’s curve towards the refereeing class and the League, following Motta’s protests for the disallowed goal against Monza, the rossoblù found the advantage with Orsolini in the 21st minute and thus launches towards the fifth useful result and the return to victory after three consecutive draws. Above all, they do not concede a goal for the fourth match in a row. Also thanks to Skorupskiwhich in the first half produced saves to save the result Ebuhei, in the fifth minute, diving to block the Empoli full-back’s header from a Marin corner. It repeats itself three minutes later, when Baukema loses the ball under pressure Maybe at the edge of the area, but the rossoblù goalkeeper is reactive in saving himself for a corner Caputo and he puts his own spin on it too Baldanzi on the half hour mark, on a shot from the edge of the box, again caused by a lost ball coming out. Skorupski was good and lucky in the 24th minute, when Maleh’s conclusion following an assist from Baldanzi hit the post.

But it’s an open competition, at the Dall’Ara and there’s also a lot of Bologna. Orsolini is improving his team and shows it in the 6th minute by breaking through on the right on Cacace and providing the ball the assist for the sure shot conclusion Of Ferguson, however blocked by Luperto and with a slightly high conclusion ten minutes later. Orsolini warms up his engines and Ndoye takes advantage of Zirkzee’s pass to come face to face with Berisha in the 20th minute. A minute later, Luperto misses the outgoing pass, intercepted by Moro who triggers Zirkzee: this time the Dutchman finds the through ball to Orsolini, who doesn’t make mistakes: stop to follow, dribbling in the area and left foot to the net. Advantage for the rossoblù (equalised shortly after by Caputo, but with the flaw of an offside which led to the cancellation) who in injury time were able to launch into the open field with Ndoye, who then served Zirkzee, who had a penalty saved on the move by Berisha, failing to make it 2-0.

Empoli immediately tries with Caputo at the start of the second half, from a corner, but his shot was blocked by Skorupski. But Bologna grows and the guests only manage to become dangerous with inactive balls. The rossoblù, on the other hand, build play and opportunities. Orsolini devours a goal into an empty net with his right foot in the 19th minute after the action built by Calafiori and Zirkzee and two minutes later, with his good foot, he finds the low shot to make it 2-0 taking advantage of the action finished by Ferguson at the limit of area. Game closed, then from the attacker’s third pearl of the day in the 47th minute of the second half, this time on an assist from El Azzouzi.

“Perfect Sunday”

“A perfect Sunday. We had to find the victory again, and we did it with a hat-trick of mine: what else?..”. Riccardo Orsolini celebrates his first hat-trick in Serie A. “I had some physical problems in the previous months and I wasn’t able to prepare as best as I could – the striker told Dazn – I knew I would need more time, and I knew it I took everything in. Bologna’s affection is beautiful: this is my second home, Bologna makes me feel like an important player, they have always believed in me and thanks to this warmth I play better.” “This year – added Orsolini – the club has made a great transfer, even on the wingers: the competition has increased, and I have to raise the level. Captain? Today it was Ferguson, the coach revolutionized the concept. There it’s alternation, the meaning is that we are all captains of this Bologna.” Finally the national team: “I’m here, available”.

