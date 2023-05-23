Wall Street expected slightly lower; caution amid Fed comments and debt ceiling From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – US stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as investors focus on the resumption of debt ceiling talks and comments from Federal Reserve officials.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones futures are down 15 points, or 0.1%, the S&P 500 futures are down 4 points, or 0.1% and the Nasdaq futures are down 17 points, or 0.1%.

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet later in the day to resume talks after Republican negotiators surprisingly walked out on Friday.

Hopes grew last week that the two sides could agree to raise the US debt limit by $31.4 trillion before the June 1 deadline.

A US default could wreak havoc in financial markets and likely push the global economy into recession.

During the session, several central bank officials are expected to speak, including , and , who could give clues on the next interest rate interventions by .

A series of regional presidents of the RM raised expectations of another hike at their June meeting, stressing last week that the is not falling as quickly as they would like.

However, the Fed chair created more uncertainty by hinting at a pause in the US central bank’s rate-hiking cycle on Friday.

In company news, shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:) fell sharply in premarket trading as China banned major local infrastructure players from buying chips made by the US semiconductor firm.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) also dropped, after European Union privacy regulators fined the tech giant $1.3 billion for sending user information to the United States.

Oil prices stabilise, amid caution over ongoing US debt ceiling talks.

At the time of writing, WTI crude futures were up 0.1% to $71.71 a barrel, while Brent crude futures were up 0.1% to $75.61.

Both contracts were up about 2% last week.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell by 0.1% to $1,980.15 an ounce, while the EUR/USD exchange rate rose by 0.1% to 1.0822.