Federgroup acquires the food porn brand Golocious. New openings are coming

Fedegroup announces the acquisition of Golocious, the food porn brand born in Naples in the middle of the Covid-19 era from an idea by Vincenzo Falcone and Gianandrea Squadrilli. Golocious thus enters the portfolio of proposals of the leading company in Italy of outsourced catering serviceswhich foresees a development of the property with important openings in Italy and abroad in the coming months.

The synergy Between Fedegroup e Golocious born in 2020 giving life to prima dark kitchen in hotel (at the Nyx Hotel Milan of Leonardo Hotels, partner of Fedegroup on the national territory and in Europe). There sharing of values such as the use of excellent raw materials, enhancement of Italian culture in all its street nuances and a formula di casual eating capable of attracting a cosmopolitan, sedentary and passing public, were the cornerstones of this collaboration which saw in 2 years l’joint opening of 6 Golocious: 3 in Milan, 1 in Verona (the second dark kitchen) and 2 in Oman, where Fedegroup acquired the Omani company Seven Friends Ltd at the beginning of the year.

Golocious boasts today 15 clubs throughout Italyfrom Milan to Palermo via Florence, Rome and Caserta, different declensionsfrom Pan Pizza to Sbamburger, from Burger&Wine to Pizza&Cucina, e over 200 employees: a heritage that Fedegroup intends to increase in the coming months, while maintaining brand identity intactrecognized and loved by hundreds of thousands of consumers, investingwith the support of Quadrivio and the Industry 4.0 fund, in training and expansion of the first managerial lines and in digitization of infrastructureand bringing the brand to the most important Italian and international squares in hotel restaurants and on the street.

