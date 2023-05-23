Olympic flame could light up the Eiffel Tower

The organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games want to light up the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower. This became known from insider circles.

It seems certain that for technical reasons the top of the landmark is out of the question because antennas are mounted there. The fire is scheduled to arrive in the port of Marseille on May 8 after a ten-day voyage on the Mediterranean.

The Olympic Games are scheduled from July 26 to August 11, and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.