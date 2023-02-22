Home News Wall Street Falls After Walmart Disappointment By Investing.com
News

Wall Street Falls After Walmart Disappointment By Investing.com

by admin
Wall Street Falls After Walmart Disappointment By Investing.com
© Reuters.

Di Liz Moyer

Investing.com – Wall Street opens lower on Walmart’s gloomy outlook for 2023.

At the time of writing, the is down 372 points or 1.1%, while the is down 1% and 1.2%.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:), the largest US retailer, forecast full-year earnings lower than estimates. Consumers are hunting for bargains and this could put pressure on its margins. Walmart shares are down 1.3%.

Also Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:) released a lower-than-expected profit forecast due to rising supply chain costs and weak demand. Home Depot shares plunge more than 5%.

Investors hoped that the retail earnings could provide hope that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its interest rate hike policy. That hope has sent stocks soaring this year, especially tech stocks.

But recent inflation data has highlighted still strong trends. The market believes the Fed will raise rates another quarter of a percentage point when it meets in March and then again in May.

Tomorrow, the Fed will release the minutes of its meeting earlier this month, giving investors another chance to analyze the words of Fed officials to understand where interest rates are headed.

This week’s economic data includes another reading on gross domestic product for the fourth quarter, data on per capita income and spending, and the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the core PCE index, all expected on Friday .

Oil goes at two speeds. Prices rose 0.7% to 77.13 dollars a barrel, while prices fell 0.4% to 83.72 dollars a barrel. The are down 0.3% to $1844.

You may also like

Ecopetrol, the first in Latin America to verify...

The Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of the...

Poisonous frogs returned in Chocó

Rhino and VisualARQ Online Course for Architects (February...

Fuerza Ciudadana seeks to gain ground as a...

Better serve Chinese-style modernization and capital development in...

Transporters will block several roads in Popayán on...

Socialized project to finance paving of the Alto...

Taxi drivers strike Wednesday February 22 in Medellín.

increasingly recycled and traceability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy