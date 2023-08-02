Home » Waltrop: bomb discovery and evacuation – Ruhr area – news
Waltrop: bomb discovery and evacuation – Ruhr area – news

On Wednesday, two bombs were found on an agricultural area during an inspection of duds on the city limits between Waltrop and Datteln.

On the one hand, there is a British aerial bomb from the Second World War with 1,800 kilograms of explosives, and another dud with 250 kilograms. Both bombs are defused in the evening by the ordnance disposal service.

Large-scale evacuations

For safety reasons, the surrounding area was evacuated within a 1,500 meter radius. The defusing started at 6 p.m. and will continue until late in the evening. The city of Waltrop informs its citizens about the evacuation and defusing of the bomb by calling 02309/930-228.

