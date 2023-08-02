Home » “Plane patched with duct tape”, the complaint of the former president of Sardinia
World

“Plane patched with duct tape”, the complaint of the former president of Sardinia

by admin
“Plane patched with duct tape”, the complaint of the former president of Sardinia

by blogsicilia.it – ​​10 seconds ago

“They treat us like a third world colony. Plane patched with scotch tape hadn’t happened to me yet “. Thus the former president of the Sardinia Region and former parliamentarian Mauro Pili who also published a video today, Wednesday 2 August, which documents the lower part of the cockpit, near the landing gear opening, of an Italian Airbus…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Plane patched with duct tape”, the complaint by the former president of Sardinia appeared 10 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The attack foiled by the hero taxi driver in Liverpool: for the police it is terrorism

You may also like

EURONEWS TODAY: 2 de agosto de 2023 –...

Gigi Buffon retires, Palermo also pay homage to...

Works by Pedro Yossef at CASACOR SP 2023...

My Louvre is the new book by Editora...

Udinese – Today we return to work on...

Pablo’s Testimony of Faith: A Spanish Youth’s Letter...

Udinese Market – Pafundi extension coming soon /...

A man in Belgrade is selling a room...

Manhunt Underway for Uruguayan Drug Trafficker Sebastián Marset...

Interest rate growth in Europe | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy