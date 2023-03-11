10.03.2023

The first session of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held on Friday held the third plenary meeting. Wang Huning was unsurprisingly elected as the new chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The outside world has speculated whether he will also take over Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan affairs while taking up this position.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) This Friday (March 10) the first session of the 14th CPPCC held its third plenary meeting.Wang Huning succeeded Wang Yang and was elected as the new chairman of the CPPCC. More than 20 people were elected as vice-chairmen, including Vice Premier Hu Chunhua of the State Council.

Wang Huning is known as “Zhongnanhai Think Tank”, born in 1955, he is a scholar, graduated from Shanghai Fudan University majoring in international politics, has a master’s degree in law and the title of professor. Because Wang Huning has successively assisted Jiang, Hu, and Xi as the general secretaries of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, he is also known as the “three generations of national teachers” by the outside world. It is reported that Wang Huning planned and participated in the important discourses of the three generations of leaders, namely the “Three Represents”, “Scientific Outlook on Development” and “Chinese Dream”. After Xi Jinping came to power, Wang Huning accompanied him on many visits abroad.

Hong Kong 01 reported that it is expected that while serving as the chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, he will also serve as the deputy head of the “Taiwan Work Leading Group”, responsible for the actual Taiwan policy and united front work. last month,Wang Huning met with Xia Liyan, vice chairman of the Kuomintang in Beijing. During the meeting, Wang emphasized that “Taiwan independence” is incompatible with peace and runs counter to the well-being of Taiwan compatriots. Xia Liyan expressed the hope that the two parties will enhance mutual trust and communication on the basis of adhering to the 1992 consensus and opposing Taiwan independence, so as to benefit the people on both sides of the strait and promote peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Reuters reported that Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party criticized Xia Liyan’s trip to Beijing, believing that the KMT’s relationship with Beijing was too close, criticizing Xia Liyan’s visit for “selling Taiwan” and accusing him of “flattering to the Communist Party.”

At the time of the two sessions, apart from the candidates for the new CPPCC chairman, who will be in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs is also attracting attention. Hong Kong’s “Economic Daily” pointed out that it is not impossible for Wang Huning to be the chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and also be responsible for Hong Kong and Macau. This Wednesday (March 8), Wang Zeng held a meeting with members of the CPPCC Hong Kong and Macau. Lianhe Zaobao quoted Cai Guanshen, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as saying after the meeting that Wang Huning put forward four hopes at the meeting, including the steady and long-term implementation of one country, two systems; prosperity and stability.

Wang Huning also mentioned Hong Kong people’s livelihood issues such as housing, employment, youth and old-age care, hoping to solve them gradually and do a good job in relevant aspects. The media also pointed out that, in addition to Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Ding Xuexiang, members of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, are also popular candidates in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs. Zhao Leji participated in the deliberation of the Hong Kong and Macau People’s Congress delegation on Tuesday (March 7). According to the delegation’s quotation, Zhao Leji put forward three hopes for Hong Kong’s work and development.

Hong Kong’s “Media Daily” quoted senior Hong Kong People’s Congress representatives and CPPCC members as pointing out that in every new year, the leader who interviews them does not necessarily mean that he will be in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs. It is too early to take charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs.

