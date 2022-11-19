News from this website (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Zhang Kui)On the evening of November 18, Wang Lixia presided over a scheduling meeting for the prevention and control of the epidemic in Hohhot, conveying the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and arranging and deploying the next key prevention and control work.

Wang Lixia said that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, resolutely implement the important requirements of the “three firmnesses”, deepen the implementation of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the 20 optimization measures, carefully grasp the prevention and control work, and bite the bullet , Persevere to the end, achieve the goal of clearing as soon as possible, restore normal production and living order, and resolutely win the defense of Hohhot. It is necessary to organize cadres Shen to do a good job in service guarantee in the community, solve the urgent needs of the masses, build a dense line of defense for the masses, and work together to fight the epidemic.

Leaders of the Autonomous Region Bao Steel, Bao Xianhua, and Zheng Guangguang, and Sun Yang, leader of the Inner Mongolia Epidemic Prevention and Control Working Group, attended the meeting.

