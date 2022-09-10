Wang Weizhong presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government and emphasized

Continue to exert efforts to release the effects of economic stabilization policies and measures, and make every effort to promote a better economic growth in the third quarter and the second half of the year



On September 9, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over an executive meeting of the provincial government, in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on Guangdong, the spirit of important instructions and the important requirements of the economic province to be the leader, earnestly implement the work arrangements of the State Council, and follow the provincial party committee. Work requirements, study and deploy policies and measures to stabilize the economic continuity, make every effort to stabilize the fundamentals of foreign trade, and promote the orderly and gradient transfer of industries.

The meeting reviewed the work plan of the province’s follow-up policies and measures for implementing the economic stabilization package, requiring all localities and departments to earnestly shoulder the political responsibility of stabilizing the economy, insist on continuous efforts, improve work efficiency, and follow the spirit of waiting for the day and the day. In-depth implementation of the State Council’s 33 economic stabilization package policies and 131 provincial specific measures, solidly promote the implementation of the State Council’s 19 consecutive policies and 83 provincial specific measures, and accelerate the release of the policy combination effect, and strive to achieve good economic growth in the third quarter and the second half of the year. The increase has made Guangdong’s efforts and Guangdong’s contribution to stabilizing the national economic market. It is necessary to effectively implement macro-fiscal and financial policies, make good use of policy-based development financial tools, accelerate the use of special bond funds, make every effort to promote the opening of key projects as they should, and strive to create more physical workloads as soon as possible. . It is necessary to intensify efforts to expand effective demand. Make every effort to promote investment, make good use of REITs and other tools, and take targeted measures to stimulate the vitality of private investment. Comprehensively implement policies to promote the continuous recovery of consumption, improve measures to support large-scale consumption such as automobiles, and promote residential consumption and home improvement to the countryside. We must earnestly increase efforts to stabilize market players and ensure basic livelihood, implement special actions to prevent and resolve arrears of small and medium-sized enterprises, ensure energy supply and food security, and focus on the employment of key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers. It is necessary to adhere to the principle of housing housing and not speculation, and implement city-specific policies to support residents’ rigid and improved housing needs, do a solid job of stabilizing land prices, housing prices, and expectations, and steadily advance prevention and resolution of major risks, and promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate industry.

The meeting focused on the operation of the province’s foreign trade from January to August, researched and deployed the work to further promote the steady growth of foreign trade, emphasized the need to take hard and practical measures and unconventional measures to solve shortcomings in a targeted manner, find ways to tap the increase in foreign trade, and make every effort to stabilize Live in the basic foreign trade. It is necessary to increase the volume of cross-border cargo transportation between Guangdong and Hong Kong under the premise of preventing the epidemic, help enterprises to connect with the international market in a targeted manner, support enterprises to charter flights to “go overseas” to grab orders, expand the import of key commodities, and promote new foreign trade formats such as market procurement and cross-border e-commerce. Development, carefully guide foreign trade enterprises to make good use of policies, and do everything possible to promote the stable growth of imports and exports.

The meeting reviewed the province’s policies and measures on promoting the orderly transfer of industries and promoting coordinated regional development, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on regional coordinated development, based on the construction of “one core, one belt, one area”, in accordance with the “Government”. The principle of “promotion, enterprise main body, market operation, and win-win cooperation” shall be strengthened, and the connection of investment promotion shall be strengthened, the cooperation model shall be optimized, the element support shall be implemented, the platform construction shall be well established, and the construction of a market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment shall be accelerated, so as to give better play to the industrial transfer to the locality. With the two enthusiasms of the transfer destination, we will firmly promote the orderly and gradient transfer of related industries in the Pearl River Delta region to the relatively underdeveloped counties and districts in eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong, and vigorously introduce high-quality domestic and foreign investment projects. Explore effective paths and models to achieve common prosperity in the dual cycle, and promote the coordinated regional development of the province to achieve greater results.

